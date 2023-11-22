Murray State vs. Appalachian State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The Murray State Racers (2-2) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Murray State vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cypress Lake, Florida
- Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Appalachian State
|-2.5
|145.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Racers Betting Records & Stats
- Murray State played 11 games last season that ended with more than 145.5 points.
- The Racers had a 142.5-point average over/under in their matchups last year, three fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Racers were 13-15-0 against the spread last season.
- Murray State was underdogs in 16 games last season and won four (25%) of those contests.
- Last season, the Racers won three of their 13 games, or 23.1%, when they were an underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Racers.
Murray State vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Appalachian State
|5
|18.5%
|70.3
|140.7
|64.6
|136.6
|133
|Murray State
|11
|39.3%
|70.4
|140.7
|72
|136.6
|140
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Murray State Insights & Trends
- The Racers scored an average of 70.4 points per game last year, 5.8 more points than the 64.6 the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
- Murray State put together an 11-9 ATS record and a 16-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 64.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Murray State vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Appalachian State
|13-14-0
|5-6
|15-12-0
|Murray State
|13-15-0
|5-9
|17-11-0
Murray State vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Appalachian State
|Murray State
|10-7
|Home Record
|11-2
|6-7
|Away Record
|3-11
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-0
|7-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-9-0
|74.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.6
|66.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.9
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.