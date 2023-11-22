The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) battle the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Truist Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Kentucky Moneyline Texas A&M-CC Moneyline BetMGM Northern Kentucky (-7.5) 141.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Kentucky (-8.5) 142.5 -420 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northern Kentucky put together a 15-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 12 Norse games hit the over.

Texas A&M-CC compiled a 19-10-0 record against the spread last season.

In Islanders games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.