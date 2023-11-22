The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes two games featuring an OVC team in play. Among those contests is the Ohio Bobcats taking on the Morehead State Eagles.

OVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Ohio Bobcats at Morehead State Eagles 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Missouri State Bears 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 -

