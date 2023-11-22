On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (5-3) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (4-4) at 7:30 PM ET on BSIN and TSN.

Pacers vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSIN, TSN

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton puts up 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Myles Turner averages 17.0 points, 10.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the field and 26.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Nesmith puts up 12.7 points, 1.3 assists and 6.0 boards per game.

Bruce Brown puts up 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

Buddy Hield posts 11.7 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Raptors Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Scottie Barnes gives the Raptors 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 3.0 blocked shots (first in league).

The Raptors are receiving 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game from Dennis Schroder this season.

The Raptors are receiving 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Pascal Siakam this year.

Gary Trent Jr. is putting up 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He is sinking 35.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Jakob Poeltl is putting up 7.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 69.2% of his shots from the field.

Pacers vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Pacers Raptors 126.0 Points Avg. 109.6 121.3 Points Allowed Avg. 108.5 49.8% Field Goal % 46.2% 38.2% Three Point % 35.1%

