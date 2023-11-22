The Indiana Pacers (8-5) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (6-8) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSIN and TSN. The point total in the matchup is set at 237.5.

Pacers vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and TSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pacers -3.5 237.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • Indiana and its opponents have scored more than 237.5 points in 11 of 13 games this season.
  • The average total in Indiana's outings this year is 254.0, 16.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Pacers are 8-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • Indiana has been the favorite in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.
  • This season, Indiana has won four of its six games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 62.3% chance to win.

Pacers vs Raptors Additional Info

Pacers vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pacers 11 84.6% 128.1 238.7 125.9 237.8 236.9
Raptors 5 35.7% 110.6 238.7 111.9 237.8 220.6

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • When playing at home, Indiana owns a better record against the spread (5-3-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (3-2-0).
  • The Pacers record 16.2 more points per game (128.1) than the Raptors allow (111.9).
  • When Indiana totals more than 111.9 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

Pacers vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Pacers and Raptors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pacers 8-5 4-3 12-1
Raptors 7-7 3-3 7-7

Pacers vs. Raptors Point Insights

Pacers Raptors
128.1
Points Scored (PG)
 110.6
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 21
8-3
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-0
8-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-0
125.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.9
30
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
0-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 7-7
0-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-8

