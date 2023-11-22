The injury report for the Indiana Pacers (8-5) ahead of their game against the Toronto Raptors (6-8) currently features just one player. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Pacers secured a 157-152 win over the Hawks. Tyrese Haliburton scored a team-high 37 points for the Pacers in the win.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andrew Nembhard SG Questionable Back 7.3 2.3 5.3

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory), Thaddeus Young: Questionable (Illness)

Pacers vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and TSN

