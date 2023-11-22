How to Watch the Pacers vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (8-5) square off against the Toronto Raptors (6-8) on November 22, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Raptors
Pacers vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Pacers vs Raptors Additional Info
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Indiana has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Raptors are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.
- The Pacers average 128.1 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 111.9 the Raptors allow.
- Indiana has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 111.9 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers are averaging 127.6 points per game at home. Away from home, they are performing better offensively, averaging 128.8 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Indiana is giving up 119.3 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 136.6.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Pacers have performed better when playing at home this season, sinking 16.3 three-pointers per game with a 40.2% three-point percentage, compared to 14.2 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in road games.
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andrew Nembhard
|Questionable
|Back
