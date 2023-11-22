The Indiana Pacers (8-5) square off against the Toronto Raptors (6-8) on November 22, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pacers vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs Raptors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Indiana has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Raptors are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.

The Pacers average 128.1 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 111.9 the Raptors allow.

Indiana has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 111.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers are averaging 127.6 points per game at home. Away from home, they are performing better offensively, averaging 128.8 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Indiana is giving up 119.3 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 136.6.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Pacers have performed better when playing at home this season, sinking 16.3 three-pointers per game with a 40.2% three-point percentage, compared to 14.2 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in road games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers Injuries