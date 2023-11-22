Oddsmakers have listed player props for Filip Forsberg, Elias Lindholm and others when the Nashville Predators host the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Forsberg has been a top contributor on Nashville this season, with 21 points in 17 games.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 2 0 2 6 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 1 0 1 6 vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 2 1 3 7 at Jets Nov. 9 2 0 2 3

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's most productive contributors through 17 games, with eight goals and eight assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 0 2 2 4 vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 1 0 1 5 at Jets Nov. 9 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Lindholm has scored four goals (0.2 per game) and dished out nine assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Calgary offense with 13 total points (0.7 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 8.3%.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 20 1 0 1 5 vs. Islanders Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Canucks Nov. 16 1 2 3 2 at Canadiens Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 11 0 0 0 3

Jonathan Huberdeau Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Jonathan Huberdeau has scored 12 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and eight assists.

Huberdeau Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 20 1 1 2 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Canucks Nov. 16 1 1 2 3 at Canadiens Nov. 14 0 0 0 0 at Senators Nov. 11 0 0 0 2

