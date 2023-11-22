Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 22?
Will Roman Josi light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Flames this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and three assists.
- Josi averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.9%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:49
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|25:22
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|27:28
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|24:29
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|28:47
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|26:34
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|22:10
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|27:33
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|26:23
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|25:45
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
