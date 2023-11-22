Will Ryan McDonagh Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 22?
On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Ryan McDonagh going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
McDonagh stats and insights
- McDonagh is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- McDonagh has zero points on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 60 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
McDonagh recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Home
|W 5-1
|10/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|L 6-1
|10/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/12/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:06
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/10/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:48
|Away
|L 5-3
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
