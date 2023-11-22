The Indiana Pacers, with Tyrese Haliburton, face off versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Haliburton, in his previous game (November 21 win against the Hawks), produced 37 points, 16 assists and three steals.

Below we will break down Haliburton's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-111)

Over 23.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-156)

Over 3.5 (-156) Assists Prop: Over 11.5 (-111)

Over 11.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+108)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Raptors gave up 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the league.

The Raptors allowed 42.3 rebounds on average last season, 10th in the league.

The Raptors gave up 26.2 assists per game last season (25th in the league).

Defensively, the Raptors conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, 12th in the league.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 32 16 6 8 2 0 2 11/12/2022 39 8 6 15 2 1 2

