ACC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ACC teams will be in action across two games on Thursday's college basketball slate. That includes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets squaring off against the Creighton Bluejays at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.
ACC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Kentucky Wildcats vs. NC State Wolfpack
|3:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Creighton Bluejays
|4:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|FloHoops
