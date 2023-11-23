Thursday's game between the NC State Wolfpack (4-0) and Kentucky Wildcats (2-2) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a projected final score of 79-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored NC State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:15 PM ET on November 23.

The Wildcats dropped their last outing 59-48 against FGCU on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kentucky vs. NC State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kentucky vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 79, Kentucky 54

Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats averaged 67.8 points per game last season (129th in college basketball) while allowing 68.8 per contest (288th in college basketball). They had a -33 scoring differential overall.

Kentucky scored fewer points in conference action (63.1 per game) than overall (67.8).

The Wildcats put up fewer points at home (66.5 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.

In 2022-23, Kentucky allowed 8.5 fewer points per game at home (66.8) than on the road (75.3).

