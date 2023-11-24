Friday's contest between the Florida Gators (4-1) and the Baylor Bears (5-0) at Barclays Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-77, with Florida taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Florida vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Florida vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 80, Baylor 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-2.9)

Florida (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

Both Florida and Baylor are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of five out of the Gators' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Bears' games have gone over.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators have a +74 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.8 points per game. They're putting up 85.4 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are allowing 70.6 per contest to rank 182nd in college basketball.

The 40 rebounds per game Florida averages rank 28th in college basketball, and are nine more than the 31 its opponents record per outing.

Florida connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

The Gators rank 86th in college basketball by averaging 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 93rd in college basketball, allowing 83 points per 100 possessions.

Florida has committed 13 turnovers per game (243rd in college basketball action), 1.4 more than the 11.6 it forces on average (230th in college basketball).

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 20.2 points per game (posting 89.6 points per game, 14th in college basketball, and giving up 69.4 per outing, 164th in college basketball) and have a +101 scoring differential.

Baylor prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 11.6 boards. It grabs 37.4 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 25.8.

Baylor knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8. It shoots 37% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29%.

Baylor has committed 12 turnovers per game (177th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than the 13.6 it forces (120th in college basketball).

