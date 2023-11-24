The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) square off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Thundering Herd's opponents have made.

Kentucky is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 103rd.

The Wildcats average 15.8 more points per game (89.6) than the Thundering Herd give up (73.8).

Kentucky is 4-1 when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kentucky fared better at home last season, putting up 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game in away games.

Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last year, allowing 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 on the road.

When playing at home, Kentucky averaged 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (5.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to when playing on the road (33.1%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule