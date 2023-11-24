How to Watch Kentucky vs. Marshall on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) square off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kentucky vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Nicholls State vs Mississippi State (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Winthrop vs Georgia (5:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Baylor vs Florida (5:30 PM ET | November 24)
Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Thundering Herd's opponents have made.
- Kentucky is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Thundering Herd are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 103rd.
- The Wildcats average 15.8 more points per game (89.6) than the Thundering Herd give up (73.8).
- Kentucky is 4-1 when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kentucky fared better at home last season, putting up 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last year, allowing 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 on the road.
- When playing at home, Kentucky averaged 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (5.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to when playing on the road (33.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kansas
|L 89-84
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|W 101-67
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 96-88
|Rupp Arena
|11/24/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Rupp Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.