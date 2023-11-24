The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) meet the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. Marshall Game Information

Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

  • Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Marshall Top Players (2022-23)

  • Taevion Kinsey: 22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Andrew Taylor: 20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Micah Handlogten: 7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Obinna Anochili-Killen: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Kamdyn Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Kentucky vs. Marshall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank
113th 74.5 Points Scored 81.8 7th
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 71.3 217th
7th 36.6 Rebounds 35.2 26th
1st 12.1 Off. Rebounds 10.6 28th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 8.3 74th
46th 15.1 Assists 17.5 4th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

