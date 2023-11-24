A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) host the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Crimson Tide are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Cardinals, who have won four in a row.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Louisville vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals average 43.9 more points per game (86.5) than the Crimson Tide allow their opponents to score (42.6).

When it scores more than 42.6 points, Louisville is 4-0.

Alabama is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 86.5 points.

The Crimson Tide score 78.0 points per game, 25.5 more points than the 52.5 the Cardinals give up.

When Alabama totals more than 52.5 points, it is 5-0.

Louisville has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 78.0 points.

This year the Crimson Tide are shooting 46.7% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Cardinals concede.

The Cardinals' 48.2 shooting percentage from the field is 17.4 higher than the Crimson Tide have given up.

