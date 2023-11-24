When the Nashville Predators play the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, will Luke Evangelista score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

  • In one of 17 games this season, Evangelista scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
  • Evangelista has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Evangelista averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.2%.

Blues defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 51 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:50 Home W 4-2
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:52 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:44 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:00 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:04 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:06 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 18:59 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

