Should you bet on Michael McCarron to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues face off on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

McCarron stats and insights

McCarron has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

McCarron has no points on the power play.

McCarron's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 51 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:31 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:14 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 10:09 Away L 4-2 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:26 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-1 10/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 9:36 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

