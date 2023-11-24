Pacers vs. Pistons: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
On Friday, November 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Detroit Pistons (2-13) will aim to end a six-game road skid when visiting the Indiana Pacers (8-6), airing at 8:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSDET.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Pistons matchup in this article.
Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSDET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pacers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pacers Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pacers (-8.5)
|247.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Pacers (-9.5)
|249.5
|-430
|+340
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info
|Pacers vs Pistons Injury Report
|Pacers vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Pacers vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Trends
- The Pacers' +27 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 128.3 points per game (first in the NBA) while giving up 126.4 per outing (30th in the league).
- The Pistons put up 109.5 points per game (27th in league) while allowing 115.9 per outing (21st in NBA). They have a -96 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.4 points per game.
- The teams average 237.8 points per game combined, 9.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams allow 242.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Indiana has covered eight times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.
- Detroit has put together a 7-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
Pacers and Pistons NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pacers
|+20000
|+6600
|-
|Pistons
|+100000
|+50000
|-
