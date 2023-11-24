Central Division rivals face one another when the Indiana Pacers (6-3) welcome in the Detroit Pistons (2-8) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this season.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSDET

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton posts 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Myles Turner averages 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the field and 26.7% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Aaron Nesmith puts up 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.

Bruce Brown puts up 15.0 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

Buddy Hield averages 11.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Players to Watch

Jalen Duren provides 18.0 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Pistons.

The Pistons are getting 22.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game from Cade Cunningham this year.

Ausar Thompson is putting up 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is draining 26.1% of his shots from the field.

The Pistons are receiving 14.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart this year.

Alec Burks gives the Pistons 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Pacers Pistons 126.0 Points Avg. 109.9 121.6 Points Allowed Avg. 113.7 49.6% Field Goal % 46.5% 38.7% Three Point % 36.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.