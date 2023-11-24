The Detroit Pistons (2-13) are underdogs (+9.5) as they try to end a 12-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (8-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSIN and BSDET.

Pacers vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -9.5 -

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Out of Indiana's 15 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (86.7%).

The Pacers have gone 8-6-0 ATS this season.

This season, Indiana has been favored eight times and won four of those games.

Indiana has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 81.8% chance to win.

Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info

Pacers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 0 0% 128.3 237.8 126.4 242.3 237.1 Pistons 0 0% 109.5 237.8 115.9 242.3 221.0

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana owns a worse record against the spread at home (5-4-0) than it does in away games (3-2-0).

The Pacers put up 12.4 more points per game (128.3) than the Pistons allow (115.9).

Indiana has an 8-4 record against the spread and an 8-4 record overall when scoring more than 115.9 points.

Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Pacers and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 8-6 0-0 13-1 Pistons 7-8 3-1 9-6

Pacers vs. Pistons Point Insights

Pacers Pistons 128.3 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 8-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 8-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 126.4 Points Allowed (PG) 115.9 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-7 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-12

