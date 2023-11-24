Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Tyrese Haliburton, Cade Cunningham and others in the Indiana Pacers-Detroit Pistons matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -132) 12.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Haliburton has put up 25.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points less than Friday's points prop total.

He has pulled down four rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

Haliburton has averaged 12.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (12.5).

Haliburton has connected on 3.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 16.5-point prop total set for Myles Turner on Friday is 0.3 less than his scoring average on the season (16.8).

He grabs 7.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Friday.

He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Bruce Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: +140)

Bruce Brown is averaging 11.6 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 higher than Friday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 4.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Brown averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Friday's over/under.

Brown, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +122) 7.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Cunningham's 21.4 points per game are 2.1 fewer than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 3.7 -- is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Cunningham has dished out 7.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Friday's over/under.

Cunningham's 1.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday.

