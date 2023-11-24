Friday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) and the Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) matching up at LionTree Arena (on November 24) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-74 victory for Iowa, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The game has no set line.

Seton Hall vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Seton Hall vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 78, Seton Hall 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Seton Hall vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-4.8)

Iowa (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Seton Hall has compiled a 2-2-1 record against the spread this season, while Iowa is 2-3-0. A total of two out of the Pirates' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Hawkeyes' games have gone over.

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates have a +79 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.8 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game to rank 155th in college basketball and are allowing 61.4 per outing to rank 32nd in college basketball.

Seton Hall is 67th in college basketball at 37.4 rebounds per game. That's 10.0 more than the 27.4 its opponents average.

Seton Hall hits 2.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.0 (329th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

The Pirates rank 126th in college basketball by averaging 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th in college basketball, allowing 77.9 points per 100 possessions.

Seton Hall has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (217th in college basketball play), 2.2 fewer than the 14.8 it forces on average (62nd in college basketball).

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes put up 89.4 points per game (15th in college basketball) while giving up 76.0 per contest (279th in college basketball). They have a +67 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Iowa ranks 63rd in the nation at 37.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.6 its opponents average.

Iowa makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (242nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 32.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.3%.

Iowa has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.0 per game (seventh in college basketball) while forcing 14.0 (89th in college basketball).

