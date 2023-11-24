The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) play the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

Last season, the Hilltoppers had a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Falcons' opponents hit.

Western Kentucky went 10-1 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.

The Hilltoppers were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Falcons ranked 126th.

Last year, the Hilltoppers recorded 7.1 fewer points per game (71.4) than the Falcons allowed (78.5).

Western Kentucky went 5-1 last season when scoring more than 78.5 points.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Western Kentucky put up 77.1 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 67.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Hilltoppers were better at home last season, allowing 69 points per game, compared to 72.8 in road games.

Western Kentucky made 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged in away games (6.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

