Friday's contest between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) and Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) going head-to-head at Place Bell Arena has a projected final score of 75-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Laval, Quebec Venue: Place Bell Arena

Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 75, Bowling Green 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Kentucky (-4.8)

Western Kentucky (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

Western Kentucky scored 71.4 points per game and allowed 70.6 last year, ranking them 183rd in the nation on offense and 195th on defense.

Last season, the Hilltoppers were 233rd in college basketball in rebounds (31 per game) and 310th in rebounds conceded (33.4).

Western Kentucky was 211th in the nation in assists (12.6 per game) last year.

The Hilltoppers were 166th in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.5 per game) and 87th in 3-point percentage (35.8%) last year.

Western Kentucky was the ninth-worst team in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (9.2 per game) and 292nd in 3-point percentage defensively (35.6%) last year.

Western Kentucky took 36.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 63.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.7% of Western Kentucky's baskets were 3-pointers, and 70.3% were 2-pointers.

