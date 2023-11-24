The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-1) will host the Kansas State Wildcats (4-0) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Western Kentucky vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score an average of 71.5 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 57.8 the Hilltoppers allow.
  • Kansas State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 57.8 points.
  • Western Kentucky's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 71.5 points.
  • The Hilltoppers put up 68.0 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 47.3 the Wildcats allow.
  • When Western Kentucky scores more than 47.3 points, it is 5-1.
  • When Kansas State allows fewer than 68.0 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Hilltoppers shoot 39.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Wildcats allow defensively.
  • The Wildcats make 43.8% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Hilltoppers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Western Kentucky Leaders

  • Alexis Mead: 10.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 51.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
  • Acacia Hayes: 16.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
  • Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
  • Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Josie Gilvin: 4.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

Western Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 77-74 Memorial Gymnasium
11/18/2023 @ Miami (OH) W 63-43 Millett Hall
11/21/2023 Bucknell W 63-45 E. A. Diddle Arena
11/24/2023 Kansas State - Hertz Arena
12/2/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
12/10/2023 Ball State - E. A. Diddle Arena

