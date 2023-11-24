The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-1) will host the Kansas State Wildcats (4-0) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Kentucky vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score an average of 71.5 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 57.8 the Hilltoppers allow.

Kansas State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 57.8 points.

Western Kentucky's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 71.5 points.

The Hilltoppers put up 68.0 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 47.3 the Wildcats allow.

When Western Kentucky scores more than 47.3 points, it is 5-1.

When Kansas State allows fewer than 68.0 points, it is 4-0.

The Hilltoppers shoot 39.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Wildcats allow defensively.

The Wildcats make 43.8% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Hilltoppers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Western Kentucky Leaders

Alexis Mead: 10.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 51.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

10.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 51.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Acacia Hayes: 16.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

16.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Josie Gilvin: 4.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Kentucky Schedule