Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kentucky
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The college football lineup in Week 13 is sure to please. The outings include the Kentucky Wildcats squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Kentucky.
College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week
Kentucky Wildcats at No. 9 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-7.5)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Western Kentucky (-10.5)
