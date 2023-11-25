The college football lineup in Week 13 is sure to please. The outings include the Kentucky Wildcats squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Kentucky.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 9 Louisville Cardinals

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Louisville (-7.5)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Western Kentucky (-10.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.