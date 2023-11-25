The Louisville Cardinals are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kentucky vs. Louisville Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (-7.5) Over (50.5) Louisville 34, Kentucky 18

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 SEC Predictions

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Louisville vs. Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Wildcats have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Wildcats are 5-6-0 ATS this year.

Kentucky is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year.

Wildcats games have hit the over in seven out of 11 opportunities (63.6%).

The average over/under in Kentucky games this year is 0.9 less points than the point total of 50.5 in this outing.

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

The Cardinals have six wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 7.5 points or more so far this season, the Louisville has gone 3-3 against the spread.

There have been five Cardinals games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 50.5 points, 0.2 higher than the average total in Louisville games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 33.2 18.4 38.8 12.5 24 26.3 Kentucky 27.7 24.3 29.9 24 24 24.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.