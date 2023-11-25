The Kentucky Wildcats (2-4) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) at 3:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

  • The Bearcats score eight fewer points per game (63.2) than the Wildcats give up (71.2).
  • Kentucky's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.2 points.
  • The 62.5 points per game the Wildcats score are 8.5 fewer points than the Bearcats give up (71).
  • Kentucky has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 71 points.
  • Cincinnati has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 62.5 points.
  • The Wildcats are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Bearcats allow to opponents (41.6%).
  • The Bearcats make 36.6% of their shots from the field, just 11.2% less than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kentucky Leaders

  • Ajae Petty: 14.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 62.7 FG%
  • Amiya Jenkins: 10 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Eniya Russell: 9.5 PTS, 39.3 FG%
  • Brooklynn Miles: 6.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%
  • Maddie Scherr: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 29.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ FGCU L 59-48 Alico Arena
11/23/2023 NC State L 84-55 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 Colorado L 96-53 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 Cincinnati - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/30/2023 Boston College - Memorial Coliseum
12/3/2023 Tennessee Tech - Memorial Coliseum

