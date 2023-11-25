Saturday's contest between the Louisville Cardinals (4-1) and the Liberty Lady Flames (2-3) at Leonard E. Merrell Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-63 and heavily favors Louisville to secure the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Cardinals enter this matchup after a 78-73 loss to Alabama on Friday.

Louisville vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisville vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 78, Liberty 63

Louisville Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Cardinals are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 87) on November 12

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 111) on November 6

77-44 at home over Bucknell (No. 280) on November 19

111-33 at home over Bellarmine (No. 295) on November 16

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.8 FG%

11.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.8 FG% Nyla Harris: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 66.7 FG%

12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 66.7 FG% Sydney Taylor: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Nina Rickards: 7.2 PTS, 51.9 FG%

7.2 PTS, 51.9 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 8.4 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 83.8 points per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 57.6 per contest (84th in college basketball). They have a +131 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 26.2 points per game.

