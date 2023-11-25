The Liberty Lady Flames (2-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Louisville Cardinals (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisville vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

  • The Flames' 63.0 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 57.6 the Cardinals give up.
  • When it scores more than 57.6 points, Liberty is 2-1.
  • Louisville has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.0 points.
  • The 83.8 points per game the Cardinals score are 11.8 more points than the Flames give up (72.0).
  • Louisville is 4-1 when scoring more than 72.0 points.
  • Liberty has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 83.8 points.
  • This season the Cardinals are shooting 46.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Flames give up.
  • The Flames make 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisville Leaders

  • Olivia Cochran: 11.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.8 FG%
  • Nyla Harris: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 66.7 FG%
  • Sydney Taylor: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
  • Nina Rickards: 7.2 PTS, 51.9 FG%
  • Kiki Jefferson: 8.4 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Bellarmine W 111-33 KFC Yum! Center
11/19/2023 Bucknell W 77-44 KFC Yum! Center
11/24/2023 Alabama L 78-73 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Liberty - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Gonzaga - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/29/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

