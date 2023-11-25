The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-3) play the Long Island Sharks (1-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. LIU Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Norse have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Sharks' opponents have hit.

Northern Kentucky is 2-0 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Norse are the 322nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sharks rank 348th.

The Norse record 72.6 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 78.6 the Sharks allow.

Northern Kentucky is 2-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Kentucky posted 72.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged away from home (63.3).

In home games, the Norse allowed 2.2 fewer points per game (61.6) than in road games (63.8).

At home, Northern Kentucky made 0.2 more treys per game (8.8) than away from home (8.6). It had the same three-point percentage at home compared to away games (35.8%).

