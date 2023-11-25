Tarleton State, Austin Peay, Week 13 UAC Football Power Rankings
Ahead of Week 13 of the college football season, let's go over our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the UAC measures up to the competition.
UAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Tarleton State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 65th
- Last Game: W 31-30 vs Abilene Christian
2. Austin Peay
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st
- Last Game: W 14-12 vs Central Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Chattanooga
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Southern Utah
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 4-3
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th
- Last Game: W 24-16 vs Utah Tech
4. Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th
- Last Game: L 14-12 vs Austin Peay
5. Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd
- Last Game: W 36-24 vs SFA
6. Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 53rd
- Last Game: L 38-10 vs Texas A&M
7. North Alabama
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st
- Last Game: L 58-13 vs Florida State
8. SFA
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 71st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 56th
- Last Game: L 36-24 vs Eastern Kentucky
9. Utah Tech
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th
- Last Game: L 24-16 vs Southern Utah
