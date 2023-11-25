CUSA Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 13
With three games on the CUSA Week 13 college football slate, there are plenty of options to consider on your betting tickets. Our model thinks Liberty (-17) against UTEP is the best bet against the spread, while the Liberty vs. UTEP matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Find even more insights and stats on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 13 CUSA Spread Bets
Pick: Liberty -17 vs. UTEP
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 22.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: New Mexico State +2.5 vs. Jacksonville State
- Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at New Mexico State Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: New Mexico State by 2.4 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Western Kentucky -10.5 vs. Florida International
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 15.4 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Best Week 13 CUSA Total Bets
Under 56.5 - Liberty vs. UTEP
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners
- Projected Total: 54.0 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Under 50.5 - Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State
- Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at New Mexico State Aggies
- Projected Total: 48.7 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Under 54.5 - Western Kentucky vs. Florida International
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers
- Projected Total: 54.1 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 13 CUSA Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Liberty
|11-0 (7-0 CUSA)
|39.9 / 21.1
|501.2 / 351.4
|New Mexico State
|9-3 (6-1 CUSA)
|28.9 / 19.9
|418.1 / 362.8
|Jacksonville State
|8-3 (6-1 CUSA)
|31.0 / 20.4
|403.7 / 353.1
|Western Kentucky
|6-5 (4-3 CUSA)
|28.8 / 28.2
|395.0 / 438.1
|Middle Tennessee
|4-7 (3-4 CUSA)
|24.6 / 28.5
|395.5 / 405.7
|UTEP
|3-8 (2-5 CUSA)
|19.2 / 27.3
|369.9 / 379.3
|Louisiana Tech
|3-9 (2-6 CUSA)
|25.9 / 33.4
|383.6 / 417.8
|Florida International
|4-7 (1-6 CUSA)
|19.4 / 31.0
|322.0 / 439.4
|Sam Houston
|2-9 (1-6 CUSA)
|19.7 / 26.7
|313.9 / 397.1
