CUSA rivals will meet when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) meet the Florida International Panthers (4-7). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Western Kentucky vs. Florida International? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Western Kentucky vs. Florida International?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Western Kentucky 35, Florida International 19

Western Kentucky 35, Florida International 19 Western Kentucky has compiled a 4-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Hilltoppers have played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Florida International has entered the game as an underdog eight times this season and won twice.

The Panthers have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +310 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hilltoppers an 80.0% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Western Kentucky (-10.5)



Western Kentucky (-10.5) In nine Western Kentucky games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Hilltoppers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

In 10 games played Florida International has recorded four wins against the spread.

The Panthers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Western Kentucky vs. Florida International matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) Five of Western Kentucky's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 54.5 points.

This season, three of Florida International's games have finished with a combined score higher than 54.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 48.2 points per game, 6.3 points fewer than the over/under of 54.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Western Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.4 61.6 59.5 Implied Total AVG 35 34.5 35.4 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 2-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Florida International

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.7 48.8 50.5 Implied Total AVG 30.6 29.2 32 ATS Record 4-6-0 1-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-2 1-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.