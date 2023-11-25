Saturday's contest that pits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-2) versus the Vermont Catamounts (3-2) at Hertz Arena has a projected final score of 61-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 11:00 AM on November 25.

The Hilltoppers are coming off of a 77-61 loss to Kansas State in their last game on Friday.

Western Kentucky vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Western Kentucky vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 61, Vermont 56

Other CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Hilltoppers' best win this season came in a 62-56 victory against the Cornell Big Red on November 13.

The Hilltoppers have two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Catamounts are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.

Western Kentucky has five wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in the nation.

Western Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

62-56 at home over Cornell (No. 221) on November 13

70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 242) on November 6

63-45 at home over Bucknell (No. 277) on November 21

76-62 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 283) on November 10

63-43 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 295) on November 18

Western Kentucky Leaders

Acacia Hayes: 18 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.7 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

18 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.7 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Alexis Mead: 10 PTS, 2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

10 PTS, 2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Ana Teresa Faustino: 10 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.3 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

10 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.3 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Karris Allen: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 25.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

5.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 25.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Odeth Betancourt: 6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.2 FG%

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game (posting 67 points per game, 180th in college basketball, and conceding 60.6 per outing, 127th in college basketball) and have a +45 scoring differential.

