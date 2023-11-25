When the Minnesota Golden Gophers square off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 25, our computer model predicts the Golden Gophers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Minnesota (+2.5) Over (43.5) Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 22

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Badgers have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

The Badgers' record against the spread is 4-5-1.

In games this season when favored by 2.5 points or more, Wisconsin are 3-5-1 against the spread.

Out of 10 Badgers games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

The point total average for Wisconsin games this season is 47.9, 4.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Gophers have a 44.4% chance to win.

So far this year, the Golden Gophers have compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread.

Minnesota has a 1-3 record against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

Five of the Golden Gophers' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (45.5%).

The average point total for Minnesota this season is 1.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Badgers vs. Golden Gophers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 22.4 19.4 21 17.7 24.8 22.3 Minnesota 20.7 26.8 22.7 21.8 18.4 32.8

