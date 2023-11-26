Andrew Ogletree did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts match up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. All of Ogletree's stats can be found on this page.

In the passing game, Ogletree has been targeted 17 times, with season stats of 147 yards on nine receptions (16.3 per catch) and two TDs.

Andrew Ogletree Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Colts.

Week 12 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Ogletree 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 17 9 147 30 2 16.3

Ogletree Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 2 1 20 0 Week 3 @Ravens 2 1 11 0 Week 4 Rams 4 3 48 1 Week 5 Titans 2 2 16 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 3 1 33 1 Week 9 @Panthers 3 1 19 0

