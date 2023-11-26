The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) square off against the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine Stats Insights

  • The Knights have shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
  • Bellarmine is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Knights are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 68th.
  • The Knights score an average of 68.2 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 63 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • Bellarmine has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 63 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Bellarmine put up 72.1 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (61.2).
  • At home, the Knights conceded 63.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).
  • At home, Bellarmine sunk 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Bellarmine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than away (33.2%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Bowling Green W 85-67 Stroh Center
11/20/2023 Morehead State L 64-51 Freedom Hall
11/21/2023 Midway W 77-56 Freedom Hall
11/26/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/2/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena

