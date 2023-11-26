The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) take on the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the West Virginia vs. Bellarmine matchup in this article.

Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Bellarmine Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-9.5) 133.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-9.5) 133.5 -520 +385 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Bellarmine has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

The Knights have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

West Virginia has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Mountaineers games have not hit the over yet this season.

