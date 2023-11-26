The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects that the Bengals will win -- see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Steelers have been a bottom-five scoring offense this year, ranking fifth-worst with 16.6 points per game. On defense, they are ranked seventh in the NFL (19.5 points allowed per game). The Bengals rank 24th in total yards per game (298.7), but they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 386.1 total yards allowed per contest.

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bengals (+2.5) Over (35.5) Bengals 21, Steelers 18

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bengals have a 46.5% chance to win.

Cincinnati has compiled a 4-5-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Bengals have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Cincinnati games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this year.

The average total for Bengals games is 45.6 points, 10.1 more than this game's over/under.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Steelers' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Pittsburgh is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The Steelers have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

This season, games featuring the Steelers have gone over the point total just twice.

The over/under in this matchup is 35.5 points, 4.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Steelers contests.

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 16.6 19.5 17.2 19.5 15.8 19.5 Cincinnati 20.2 22.6 22.2 20.8 18.2 24.4

