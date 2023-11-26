Will Chase Brown Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chase Brown was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Cincinnati Bengals match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Take a look at Brown's stats below.
In the running game, Brown has season stats of two rushes for six yards and zero TDs, picking up 3.0 yards per carry. He also has three catches on three targets for seven yards.
Chase Brown Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Bengals have no other RB on the injury report.
Week 12 Injury Reports
Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Brown 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|2
|6
|0
|3.0
|3
|3
|7
|0
Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Ravens
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|1
|4
|0
|1
|8
|0
