The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Colts favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the outing.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Colts' upcoming matchup against Buccaneers, see the column below, where we offer stats to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Colts vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Colts have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Buccaneers have been winning two times, have been losing seven times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In 10 games this season, the Colts have won the second quarter four times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up three times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 7.7 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time in 10 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Colts have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Indianapolis is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (20th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

Regarding third-quarter scoring, the Buccaneers have won the third quarter in three games and have been outscored in the third quarter in seven games.

4th Quarter

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 6.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have won the fourth quarter in four games, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Colts vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 10 games this season, the Colts have led after the first half six times (5-1 in those games) and have been behind after the first half four times (0-4).

The Buccaneers have been winning four times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up two times at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Colts have won the second half in four games this season (2-2 in those contests), lost the second half in five games (2-3), and they've tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 12.2 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have won the second half in four games (3-1 in those contests), lost the second half in five games (1-4), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.