The Indianapolis Colts will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Colts will win -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Colts are compiling 24.2 points per game on offense (ninth in NFL), and they rank 26th on the other side of the ball with 24.8 points allowed per game. The Buccaneers are generating 19.2 points per game on offense this season (23rd-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 20 points per contest (ninth-ranked) on defense.

Colts vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (-2.5) Toss Up (44.5) Colts 24, Buccaneers 20

Colts Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Colts a 59.2% chance to win.

Indianapolis has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, six of Indianapolis' 10 games have hit the over.

Colts games this season have posted an average total of 43.3, which is 1.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Buccaneers Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Buccaneers have a 45.5% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Buccaneers have an ATS record of 5-2.

Tampa Bay games have gone over the point total just twice this year.

Buccaneers games average 41.5 total points, three fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colts vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indianapolis 24.2 24.8 26.4 30.6 22 19 Tampa Bay 19.2 20 15.4 16.8 23 23.2

