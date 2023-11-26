One of the top pass-catchers in football will be featured when Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Looking to make player prop bets? Most of the most prolific contributors for the Colts and the Buccaneers will have player props available for this contest.

Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds

Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +390

Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +165

Rachaad White Touchdown Odds

White Odds to Score First TD: +650

White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Downs - - 50.5 (-113) Kylen Granson - - 21.5 (-113) Gardner Minshew 243.5 (-113) - - Alec Pierce - - 25.5 (-113) Michael Pittman Jr. - - 70.5 (-113) Jonathan Taylor - 78.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113)

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Evans - - 67.5 (-113) Chris Godwin - - 50.5 (-113) Baker Mayfield 236.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) - Rachaad White - 52.5 (-113) 28.5 (-113) Cade Otton - - 27.5 (-113) Trey Palmer - - 26.5 (-113)

