The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) square off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

How to Watch Colts vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

Colts Insights

The Colts rack up 24.2 points per game, 4.2 more than the Buccaneers surrender per contest (20).

The Colts collect 24.6 fewer yards per game (336.1), than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (360.7).

Indianapolis rushes for 118 yards per game, 28 more than the 90 Tampa Bay allows per outing.

This year, the Colts have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (16).

Colts Home Performance

At home, the Colts score 26.4 points per game and give up 30.6. That is more than they score (24.2) and give up (24.8) overall.

The Colts rack up 373 yards per game at home (36.9 more than their overall average), and concede 396.8 at home (38.3 more than overall).

Indianapolis accumulates 228.4 passing yards per game in home games (10.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 263 at home (34.2 more than overall).

The Colts' average rushing yards gained (144.6) and conceded (133.8) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 118 and 129.7, respectively.

The Colts' offensive third-down percentage at home (40.9%) is higher than their overall average (39.2%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (35.8%) is lower than overall (38.4%).

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 New Orleans L 38-27 FOX 11/5/2023 at Carolina W 27-13 CBS 11/12/2023 at New England W 10-6 NFL Network 11/26/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS 12/3/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 12/10/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS 12/17/2023 Pittsburgh - -

