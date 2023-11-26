The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) visit the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Before the Colts play the Buccaneers, check out the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Colts vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colts 2.5 44.5 -145 +120

Colts vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Indianapolis Colts

The average point total in Indianapolis' matchups this year is 43.3, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Colts have gone 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Colts have been moneyline favorites just twice before this year and they won both of the games.

Indianapolis has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored more than 44.5 combined points just once this season.

Tampa Bay's games this season have had an average of 41.5 points, three fewer points than this game's total.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread seven times in 10 games with a set spread.

The Buccaneers have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won twice.

Tampa Bay has a record of 2-5 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

Colts vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Colts 24.2 11 24.8 24 43.3 6 10 Buccaneers 19.2 23 20 9 41.5 1 10

Colts vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights & Trends

Colts

Over its last three games, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Indianapolis has hit the over once in its past three contests.

The Colts have a -6-point scoring differential on the season (-0.6 per game). The Buccaneers also have been outscored by opponents this year (eight total points, 0.8 per game).

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay is unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall over its last three contests.

In the Buccaneers' past three games, they have gone over the total once.

The Colts have been outscored by six points this season (0.6 points per game), and opponents of the Buccaneers have outscored them by only eight points (0.8 per game).

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 43.3 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 22.8 22.8 ATS Record 6-4-0 2-3-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 0-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-4 1-1

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.5 40.9 42.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 22.2 24.6 ATS Record 7-3-0 2-3-0 5-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-8-0 1-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 0-2 2-3

