Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew has a good matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are allowing the second-most passing yards in the league, 270.7 per game.

Minshew leads Indianapolis with 1,721 passing yards, or 191.2 per game. Minshew has thrown for eight touchdowns with six interceptions this year. Additionally, Minshew has compiled 44 yards on the ground (4.9 per game) on 17 carries. Minshew also has two rushing touchdowns.

Minshew vs. the Buccaneers

Minshew vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Tampa Bay has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of five opposing players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed seven players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed five players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Buccaneers have allowed two opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Buccaneers is conceding 270.7 yards per contest this year, which ranks 31st in the league.

The Buccaneers' defense ranks 23rd in the NFL by conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (16 total passing TDs).

Gardner Minshew Passing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Passing Yards: 242.5 (-115)

242.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+100)

Minshew Passing Insights

So far this season, Minshew has gone over his passing yards prop total in three of six opportunities.

The Colts, who are 11th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.3% of the time while running 45.7%.

Minshew is No. 23 in the NFL averaging 6.7 yards per attempt (1,721 total yards passing).

Minshew has thrown for a touchdown in six of nine games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has scored 10 of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (41.7%).

Minshew accounts for 34.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his total 256 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Minshew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 18-for-28 / 194 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 17-for-26 / 127 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 23-for-41 / 213 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 15-for-23 / 305 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 29 YDS / 2 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 33-for-55 / 329 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

