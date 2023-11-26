Will Gardner Minshew score a touchdown when the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come together in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Gardner Minshew score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Minshew has 44 rushing yards on 17 attempts (4.9 yards per carry), and two touchdowns.

Minshew has scored multiple rushing touchdowns in one game this year. That was the only game in which he scored a TD on the ground.

Gardner Minshew Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Jaguars 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 19 23 171 1 0 2 3 0 Week 3 @Ravens 27 44 227 1 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 11 14 155 0 0 2 1 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 33 55 329 1 3 2 4 0 Week 7 Browns 15 23 305 2 1 3 29 2 Week 8 Saints 23 41 213 2 1 1 3 0 Week 9 @Panthers 17 26 127 1 0 5 5 0 Week 10 @Patriots 18 28 194 0 1 2 -1 0

